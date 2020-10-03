Developers Clear 'Last Mile,' Complete Bridge Over I-95 In Westchester

After more than two years, a multi-million dollar bridge replacement project over I-95 has been completed in Westchester near the Connecticut state line.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the New York State Thruway Authority announced the completion of the Grace Church Street Bridge as part of the $135 “Last Mile” infrastructure project, which focuses on the one-mile stretch from exit 22 (Port Chester / Rye / Midland Avenue) into Connecticut.

Officials said the original structure was built in 1956 and connects the Village of Port Chester and the City of Rye with thousands of motorists traversing it daily.

The new bridge consists of approximately 367 tons of steel and required the removal of approximately 1,400 cubic yards of rock which lengthen the spans of the bridge.

According to the Thruway Authority, the longer spans permit the realignment of the ramp from Midland Avenue to connect directly to I-95 northbound, and provides room for wider shoulders in both directions of I-95 when the Last Mile project is complete.

The project also includes safety upgrades including new guide-rails, pedestrian fencing, and increased vertical clearance over I-95.

“The completion of the new Grace Church Street Bridge is an important milestone in the Last Mile project,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said. “Motorists can now travel over a new bridge built to modern standards, and the overall project is one step closer to completion.”

The Last Mile project is expected to be completed next year.

“The Grace Church Street Bridge provides an important connection for Port Chester and Rye residents and workers,” Assemblyman Steven Otis stated. “The good news is that the fully reopened bridge was finished on schedule, includes safety improvements for pedestrians and vehicles, and was constructed keeping one lane open at the request of the two communities.”

