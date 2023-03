A city in Westchester is demolishing a "zombie property" that has been an eyesore and safety hazard for more than a decade, officials said.

The property, located in Mount Vernon at 151 Union Ave., has been vacant since 2012, according to city officials.

Since then, it has been the site of multiple fire incidents and has received 10 violations.

The demolition was held on Tuesday, March 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

