Mount Vernon 24-Year-Old Nabbed With Ghost Gun After Pursuit

The arrest resulted from an incident on Thursday, April 25 at around 4:30 p.m., when a 2021 Nissan Altima was pulled over on South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon after it was seen violating vehicle and traffic laws, New York State Police announced on Friday, April 26.

While talking with the driver, the passenger, 24-year-old Jarrod Harris of Mount Vernon, got out and ran away. He was soon taken into custody after a brief struggle that ended with the use of a taser-like device, according to authorities.

During the arrest, it was found that Harris had a Polymer80 with Patmos 9MM slide “ghost gun," police added.

Harris was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Resisting arrest;

Unlawful ammunition feeding device.

After his arrest, Harris was arraigned before the City of Mount Vernon Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.

