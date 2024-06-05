Mostly Cloudy 77°

Man Found With Gunshot Wound At Mount Vernon Intersection: Suspect At Large

Authorities in Westchester are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

The shooting happened in the area of South Fulton Avenue and Edison Avenue in Mount Vernon, officials said.

Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Wednesday, June 5 in the area of South Fulton Avenue and Edison Avenue in Mount Vernon, where a man was found with a gunshot wound to his left abdomen, according to Mount Vernon City officials. 

The victim was stabilized at the scene and taken to Jacobi Medical Center. 

Detectives are now investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting MVPD and the tip to 847411. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

