Lane Closures: Bridge Removal Work To Affect Traffic On I-95 Stretch, Here's When

The overnight lane closures and traffic stops will be implemented in the northbound lanes of the New England Thruway in the Bronx near the 222nd Street pedestrian bridge on Friday night, March 15, Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

The closures will allow crews to remove and replace the 66-year-old bridge, located adjacent to Baychester Avenue just north of Exit 12.

To allow for the work, the following closures and traffic stops will be implemented:

The left northbound lane just before the bridge will be closed at 10 p.m. on Friday. The left and center lanes will then be closed at 11:30 p.m. and are expected to last until 7 a.m. on Saturday. All northbound lanes should reopen by 11 a.m.;

As crews lift the superstructure and place it on a flatbed trailer on I-95 on Friday night into Saturday morning, police will stop and hold traffic, which should last less than 20 minutes. The Exit 11 on-ramp will also be closed to traffic;

The left and center northbound lanes will close at midnight on Saturday night and reopen by 9 a.m. on Sunday, with all lanes reopening by 11 a.m.;

Another 20-minute traffic stop and Exit 11 on-ramp closure will be implemented on Saturday night.

The pedestrian bridge will close at 10 p.m. on Friday and should reopen by 10 p.m. on Sunday. While it is closed, a free minibus shuttle service will be offered to residents.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the work to avoid potential travel delays.

