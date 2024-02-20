Fair 21°

Bridge Replacement To Cause Over Month-Long Road Closure In Mount Vernon: Here's Where

A bridge replacement project is causing a road closure at a busy intersection in Westchester that will last over a month. 

South Fulton Avenue is now closed at the intersection with East 1st Street.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard
Ben Crnic
The closure resulted from a project commenced by the MTA that will replace the South Fulton Avenue Bridge in Mount Vernon, according to Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard. 

Because of construction work, South Fulton Avenue is now closed at the intersection with East 1st Street. The closure began on Monday, Feb. 19, and will tentatively continue until Saturday, March 30, Patterson-Howard said.

The bridge that will be replaced traverses the New Haven railroad line. 

