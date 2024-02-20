Bridge Replacement To Cause Over Month-Long Road Closure In Mount Vernon: Here's Where

The closure resulted from a project commenced by the MTA that will replace the South Fulton Avenue Bridge in Mount Vernon, according to Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

Because of construction work, South Fulton Avenue is now closed at the intersection with East 1st Street. The closure began on Monday, Feb. 19, and will tentatively continue until Saturday, March 30, Patterson-Howard said.

The bridge that will be replaced traverses the New Haven railroad line.

