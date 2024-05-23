Already-Convicted Man Caught With Ghost Gun At Mount Vernon Residence, Police Say

Following an investigation, Gregg Lacey was arrested at his Mount Vernon home on West 3rd Street on Wednesday, May 22 in connection with his alleged possession of a loaded ghost gun, the Westchester County Police Department announced.

According to the department, Lacey, a two-time convicted felon whose age was not released, was also found to be in possession of several rounds of ammunition and major firearm components.

Lacey was later charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court.

