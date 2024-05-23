Overcast 69°

SHARE

Already-Convicted Man Caught With Ghost Gun At Mount Vernon Residence, Police Say

A man faces several weapons-related charges after he was caught with a loaded ghost gun and ammunition at his Westchester residence, police announced.

Lacey was found to be in possession of this ghost gun, police said.

Lacey was found to be in possession of this ghost gun, police said.

 Photo Credit: Westchester County Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Following an investigation, Gregg Lacey was arrested at his Mount Vernon home on West 3rd Street on Wednesday, May 22 in connection with his alleged possession of a loaded ghost gun, the Westchester County Police Department announced. 

According to the department, Lacey, a two-time convicted felon whose age was not released, was also found to be in possession of several rounds of ammunition and major firearm components. 

Lacey was later charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE