37-Year-Old Man Dies After Stabbing In Mount Vernon: Suspect At Large

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 1 around 10:20 p.m., when the victim was taken to the Mount Vernon Hospital Emergency Room after being stabbed numerous times at the intersection of Union Avenue and East 3rd Street in Mount Vernon, according to city officials.

Despite best efforts, the victim died at the hospital. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

A crime scene has since been established at the site of the stabbing, which is under investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department's Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

