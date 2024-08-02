Partly Cloudy 91°

SHARE

37-Year-Old Man Dies After Stabbing In Mount Vernon: Suspect At Large

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left a 37-year-old man dead in Westchester. 

The stabbing happened at the intersection of&nbsp;Union Avenue and East 3rd Street in Mount Vernon.&nbsp;

The stabbing happened at the intersection of Union Avenue and East 3rd Street in Mount Vernon. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 1 around 10:20 p.m., when the victim was taken to the Mount Vernon Hospital Emergency Room after being stabbed numerous times at the intersection of Union Avenue and East 3rd Street in Mount Vernon, according to city officials. 

Despite best efforts, the victim died at the hospital. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family. 

A crime scene has since been established at the site of the stabbing, which is under investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department's Major Case Unit. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE