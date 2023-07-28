28-Year-Old Man Shot By MTA Tracks In Mount Vernon: Suspect Still At Large, Police Say

The incident happened on Thursday, July 27 around 6:45 a.m., when Mount Vernon Police responded to the area of 37 Pearl St. near Metro-North New Haven line tracks after receiving a report of a shooting.

According to Mount Vernon city officials, arriving officers found 28-year-old Mount Vernon resident Camron Jackson with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. Jackson was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mount Vernon detectives are now investigating the shooting and have not yet made any arrests, officials said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.