Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

28-Year-Old Man Shot By MTA Tracks In Mount Vernon: Suspect Still At Large, Police Say

Authorities are searching for whoever was involved in an early morning shooting that left a 28-year-old man injured in Westchester. 

The shooting victim was found in the area of 37 Pearl St. in Mount Vernon near MTA New Haven Line tracks.
The shooting victim was found in the area of 37 Pearl St. in Mount Vernon near MTA New Haven Line tracks. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Thursday, July 27 around 6:45 a.m., when Mount Vernon Police responded to the area of 37 Pearl St. near Metro-North New Haven line tracks after receiving a report of a shooting.

According to Mount Vernon city officials, arriving officers found 28-year-old Mount Vernon resident Camron Jackson with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. Jackson was then taken to  Jacobi Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Mount Vernon detectives are now investigating the shooting and have not yet made any arrests, officials said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE