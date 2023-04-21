2 Students Found With Gun, Knife At Schools In Mount Vernon On Same Day: Officials

The separate incidents happened in two schools in Mount Vernon on Friday, April 21, according to Mount Vernon city officials.

The first incident happened around 8 a.m. when Mount Vernon High School officials told police that they had discovered a student in possession of a knife.

Police then arrived at the school, confiscated the knife, and took the 15-year-old student into custody. The student, who was turned over to youth detectives for processing, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person less than 16 years of age.

The second incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Lincoln School, when officials told police that they discovered a student with a handgun.

Officers then took the unloaded gun and placed the 14-year-old student into custody. They were charged with the following:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a person less than 16 years of age.

Mount Vernon youth detectives are now working to investigate the two incidents, city officials said. The prosecutions will be handled by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Mount Vernon officials added that the city's Police Intel unit, Violent Crimes Unit, and Wellness Unit, along with the Mount Vernon School District, are working together to reduce youth violence.

Anyone with information about the two incidents, or any other incidents of illegal weapon possession, is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

