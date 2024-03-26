Overcast 48°

SHARE

15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed At Elementary School Playground In Mount Vernon

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed in the playground of an elementary school in Westchester. 

The stabbing happened at the playground of Rebecca Turner Elementary School in Mount Vernon.&nbsp;

The stabbing happened at the playground of Rebecca Turner Elementary School in Mount Vernon. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 26 just before 4 p.m., when a teenage boy was stabbed in the playground of Rebecca Turner Elementary School in Mount Vernon at 625 South 4th Ave., according to city officials.

The boy was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment, where he is now in stable condition. 

More information about the incident has not been released. 

The investigation into the stabbing is now ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Detective Division at 914-665-2510. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE