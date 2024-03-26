15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed At Elementary School Playground In Mount Vernon

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 26 just before 4 p.m., when a teenage boy was stabbed in the playground of Rebecca Turner Elementary School in Mount Vernon at 625 South 4th Ave., according to city officials.

The boy was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment, where he is now in stable condition.

More information about the incident has not been released.

The investigation into the stabbing is now ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

