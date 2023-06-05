$1 Million Project: Animal Shelter To Be Reconstructed By Mount Vernon

The Mount Vernon Animal Shelter, which closed earlier in 2023, will receive a million dollars in funding that will go toward "essential resources" needed to restore its operation, city officials said.

The funding was announced on Friday, May 3 by Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and New York State Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, who represents parts of Yonkers and Mount Vernon.

In addition to restoring and enhancing the shelter, the funding is also planned to:

Increase the welfare and care provided to the shelter's animals;

Further responsible pet ownership in the city;

Implement reconstruction and renovation plans;

Enhance the adoption process for prospective pet owners.

Patterson-Howard expressed the urgent need for the funding on Friday.

"This funding represents a significant step forward in our commitment to animal welfare and responsible pet ownership in Mount Vernon," she said, adding, " By improving the Mount Vernon Animal Shelter and expanding our outreach efforts, we aim to provide better care for our animals and find loving homes for them."

Pretlow echoed this and said that the funds will reverse years of decline.

"The Mount Vernon Animal Shelter, originally built in the 1970s, has suffered from years of neglect and requires immediate attention," he said, adding, "This funding is essential to ensure the animals receive the care they deserve in a safe and comfortable environment.”

The finding will come from this year's New York state budget, Pretlow added.

