Here's Latest Timing For Pre-Thanksgiving Storm Bringing Rain, Snow, Gusty Winds To Region

A clearer picture is coming into focus of the timing of a pre-Thanksgiving storm system that will bring heavy rain and strong gusty winds to the entire region and snowfall in some areas.

The storm is now expected to arrive Sunday evening, Nov. 21. Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times overnight into Monday, Nov. 22.

Some parts of the region are expected to see snowfall from the system, according to AccuWeather, with the possibility for several inches of snow in northern New York state, Pennsylvania, parts of Western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. (See first image above.)

Strong gusty winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are in store for most of the region on Tuesday, Nov. 23 after the precipitation winds down, with some areas seeing even more powerful gusts. (See the second image above.) The high temperature Tuesday will only be around 40 degrees.

There will also be more gusty winds Wednesday, Nov. 24, which will remain dry and sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

The days leading up to the arrival of the storm system will be seasonable and precipitation-free.

Friday, Nov. 19 will be partly cloudy with the daytime high expected to be only in the mid 40s.

Saturday, Nov. 20 will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will climb a bt on Sunday, Nov. 21 as the storm system approaches, with a high in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

