Lane Closures To Last Months On Route 9A In Mount Pleasant

Commuters who regularly travel on a busy roadway in Northern Westchester will soon have to endure lane closures for several months.

Beginning on Monday, Feb. 27 at midnight, one lane in both directions of Route 9A in Mount Pleasant between Beverly Road and Old Saw Mill River Road will close, according to an announcement by the New York Department of Transportation.

Drivers will have to deal with the closures until Sunday, June 18, officials said.

The lane closures are to allow for construction work.

