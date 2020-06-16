Expect Delays: Lane Closures Scheduled For Hutchinson River Parkway

There will be lane closures on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester for several days to permit for tree cutting efforts along the highway.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert announcing single lane closures in both directions of the parkway in Pelham and Mount Vernon between exit 10 (East 3rd Street) and exit 13 (Cross County Parkway) this week.

The planned lane closures are scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19.

“Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone,” the NYSDOT announced in its alert. “In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

