Westlake High School Hires New Assistant Principal In Mount Pleasant: 'Tremendous Asset'

A high school in Northern Westchester has appointed a new assistant principal who district officials believe will quickly become successful in his new position.

Mount Pleasant Central School District Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo is set to recommend that Daniel Brady be appointed as the new Assistant Principal of Westlake High School during the next Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, April 18, the district announced.

Brady will begin his new position on Saturday, July 1, and will replace Ken Amann, who is set to become the district's new Director of Technology and Data.

Brady currently serves as the Assistant Principal of Woodlands Middle High School in the Greenburgh Central School District, a position he has held since 2020. Before that, he also spent seven years as Principal, Assistant Principal, Dean, and science teacher with the Mount Vernon City School District, in addition to teaching for five years at a parochial school in the Bronx.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the College of Charleston, and two Master of Science Degrees in Childhood Education and Educational Leadership from Lehman College.

Giarrizzo spoke highly of Brady, saying, "As both a teacher and administrator, Mr. Brady has a strong background in effective instructional practices and has collaborated with faculty, staff, and families to meet the diverse needs of all students."

Westlake Principal Keith Schenker also expressed excitement for Brady's hiring, saying, "Daniel will be a tremendous asset and resource for our high school community."

"His emphasis on the importance of meeting the academic, social, and management needs of all students truly resonated with the committee members in both rounds of interviews and his references confirmed that he had earned a high degree of trust from students, parents, and teachers in his previous positions," Schenker said of Brady's interview process.

