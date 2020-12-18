Westchester Community College's Cybersecurity Program Gets $1 Million Grant

Westchester Community College has presented a $1 million donation after being designated a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the US Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency.

To support the efforts of the center and create pathways for many students who might not otherwise have such an opportunity, Robert Wiener announced that The Wiener Philanthropy will donate $1 million, college officials said.

WCC is one of only nine community colleges nationwide to earn this new designation and the only one located in the tri-state region.

The award is presented to schools that commit to reducing vulnerability in the national information infrastructure by improving higher education and research in cyber defense and producing professionals with cyber defense expertise who can fill the 3+ million unfilled positions in this critical field, the college said.

The $1 million Wiener Philanthropy grant donation will create the Robert R. Wiener Center for Excellence in Cybersecurity, including a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity lab and technologically advanced classrooms.

The grant also covers the cost of faculty development, curriculum development, and adding new degree programs and industry credentials.

In addition, funds have been provided to establish the Robert R. Wiener Cyber Scholars, a scholarship award recognizing the top-performing Cyber students at WCC.

The first of 20 promising students will each receive a $2,500 scholarship this year, allowing them to enter an in-demand high skills career pathway with support to develop their talent to full potential.

“I feel that this is the best investment that I’ve ever made because I watch young students move on with their lives with an education and add to the community – This is what’s wonderful to me,” said Bob Wiener, Chair of MAXX Properties.

Students interested in learning more about this program should visit Cybersecurity - Westchester Community College.

