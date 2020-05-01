New Principal Takes Over At Middle School In Northern Westchester

A longtime Long Island educator and administrator is heading north to serve as principal at a middle school in Northern Westchester.

The Chappaqua Board of Education announced that current Lynbrook South Middle School principal Joseph Wiener has been tabbed to head the Robert E. Bell Middle School at the conclusion of the school year.

“I’m excited to join the wonderful team of educators at Bell Middle School and meet the talented students and families in Chappaqua,” Wiener said in a statement announcing his hiring.

Wiener officially assumes duties at the school on Wednesday, July 1.

Wiener began his career as a high school biology teacher in New York City before moving on to Jericho High School, where he was named assistant principal in 2007.

After 10 years, Wiener transitioned to serve as principal in Lynbrook for the past two years.

According to the Chappaqua School District, Wiener helped facilitate the team at Jericho Middle School that engaged in the Schools to Watch process, leading to the school being named a national "School to Watch" by The National Forum To Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.

During his time outside of the school building, Wiener has presented at local and state educational conferences on topics such as successfully leading Next Generation Science Standards integration at the middle school level, and unlocking the power of social media for educators.

“Joseph has been described by colleagues as a brilliant, passionate, and enthusiastic middle school educator and leader,” School Superintendent Christine Ackerman said. “He has a strong track record of developing deep relationships with faculty, students, and families based on listening to the needs of the school community. We know Joseph will make a positive impact and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Chappaqua.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.