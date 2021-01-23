Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
COVID-19: Two New Cases Confirmed At School District In Westchester

The Main Street School in Irvington.
The Main Street School in Irvington. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

New COVID-19 cases have been reported in a Westchester school district that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Irvington Schools Superintendent Kristopher Harrison announced on Friday, Jan. 22 that a member of the Main Street School tested positive for the virus, while another confirmed COVID-19 case was reported at the Irvington Middle School.

Harrison said that there is no need for anyone to quarantine due to exposure at the Main Street School, and anyone who may have been exposed to the individual that tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle school has been notified.

It was not disclosed whether the new infections were in students or staff members.

 “All school community members are reminded to immediately contact the school principal and nurse if you or someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19,” Harrison wrote in a message to the community. “We ask that you email them even if the test results are received over a weekend or during a scheduled school vacation period.”

According to the New York State COVID-19 Schools Report Card, there have been 54 positive cases confirmed in the Irvington School District, 44 students and 10 staffers.

There have been 20 total cases at the Irvington High School, 14 at Downs Lane School, 13 at Irvington Middle School, and seven at the Main Street School.

