COVID-19: School In Westchester Closes For Two Weeks After Positive Case

Joe Lombardi
The Westchester School in Yonkers.
The Westchester School in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A school in the area has switched to remote learning for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 case.

The Westchester School (formerly known as the Westchester School for Special Children) said it received a report of a positive COVID test at its Yonkers campus on Friday, Oct. 2.

The school said it has provided the Westchester Department of Health the names of all persons who have come into contact with the infected individual.

The school will be closed through Friday, Oct. 16 with all students on distance learning until the scheduled return date of Monday, Oct. 19.

