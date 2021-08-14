COVID-19: Sale Of Fake Vaccine Cards Prompts FBI Warning

The FBI has issued a warning about individuals selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and advertising them online.

The agency said individuals should not purchase or make fake vaccine cards, and not fill in blank cards with false information, as it could put people's health at risk.

"By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19," the FBI said.

The FBI added that using an official government agency seal, like The Department of Health and Human Services, is a crime.

The agency encourages businesses, schools, government agencies and places of worship to continue to use personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing, as some individuals might use fake vaccine cards to pretend they have been fully vaccinated.

The FBI also said those who did receive a vaccine should not post photos of their card online, as personal information could be stolen.

