COVID-19: New School In Westchester Goes Remote After Positive Case

A new school in Westchester has switched to remote learning after a positive COVID-19 case.

The Pelham Public School District said on Monday night, Nov. 2 it learned that an additional individual at Hutchinson School has tested positive for COVID.

As a result of the ensuing quarantines, students at Hutchinson School will learn remotely beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Friday, Nov. 13.

The school is scheduled for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.

All other schools will continue to be open for in-person instruction following the regular Hybrid Learning Schedule.

"The school has notified all staff and students who must quarantine for 14 days as a result of school exposure," the district said.

