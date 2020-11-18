Wizard Of Oz-Inspired Castle Hits Market In Hudson Valley

There’s no place like home.

Whether you’re a wicked witch, flying monkey, cowardly lion, or lack a heart, an iconic Hudson Valley castle that may have been an inspiration for the “Wizard of Oz” creator L. Frank Baum has hit the market for $3.45 million.

The historic castle in Putnam County is located near Route 9D in Garrison.

Believed to have been the inspiration of the Wicked Witch’s castle in the Hollywood classic, it's now been listed on the market by Hudson Valley-based Houlihan Lawrence.

Toto would have a place to roam around at the 10,518-square-foot home, which is known as “Castle Rock” and sits on more than 15 acres of land next to a 100-acre preserve of "forever-protected woodlands with hiking trails.”

According to Houlihan Lawrence, the castle was originally constructed in 1881 as a summer home for William H. Osborn, the president of the Illinois Central Railroad, and it has not been placed on the market for over 45 years.

The house was last occupied in 1984, at which point the caretaker looking after it moved to a smaller cottage on the property.

Real estate broker Melissa Carlton, who listed Castle Rock, said the castle was built in the classic style of a picture-book castle, and constructed of rough-cut stone with red slate conical roofed towers and dormers.

“It s complemented with porches and verandas on each side of the building," she said. "The immediately recognized, irreplaceable facade and once-magnificent grounds are poised to create an estate of unparalleled proportions.”

