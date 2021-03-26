Northern Westchester Home Of Actor Hits Market At $3.25M

Actor and comedian Hank Azaria, the voice of “The Simpsons” characters, such as Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum, has listed his Northern Westchester home for $3.25 million.

Located in Bedford Corners, Azaria is said to have fallen in the love with the 19th century home at first sight.

A description of the antique farmhouse-style home on Compass Greater NY, the realty company handling the sale, says the home, a roomy 5,384 square feet, is tucked away on a quiet country road, nestled on four private acres, and has been "meticulously renovated."

During the renovation, care was taken to make sure the residence maintained its charm of old, mixed with new amenities.

The family room. Zillow.com

It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, a master suite, and three bedrooms.

In addition, the estate has a separate pool and pool house, extensive gardens, and a guest suite above the three-car heated garage.

Azaria's favorite rooms are said to be the TV room and the gourmet kitchen.

