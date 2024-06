On Wednesday, June 5, the ramp from the northbound Taconic State Parkway to Exit 5 (Route 9A) in Mount Pleasant will close, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will go into effect between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said.

Motorists should instead use the posted detour.

