Popular Eatery To Add New Thornwood Location

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill is set to soon open a new location in Thornwood at 611 Columbus Ave. sometime in May, the franchise's owners said on social media.

The eatery chain is known for serving Mexican-inspired staples such as tacos, burritos, and quesadillas in addition to a variety of bowls and salads.

Signature menu offerings include Baja chicken tacos; Aztec garden bowls with roasted vegetables, brown rice, beans, cheese, avocado, cilantro, and corn salsa; "Fire on the Mountain" nachos with queso, ground beef, jalapenos, and more; and power bowls with rice, black beans, fajitas, and double grilled chicken.

In addition to the upcoming Thornwood location, the eatery also operates other locations in the Hudson Valley, including Mamaroneck, Bedford Hills, Yorktown, Cross River, Peekskill, Carmel, and Brewster.

Additionally, Salsa Fresca also has locations in Connecticut as well, including several in Fairfield County.

The Mamaroneck location has been a hit among Yelp users, who have left several positive reviews for the eatery.

"This place is really the best," wrote Amy V. of San Francisco, California, who also added, "Such great food and you get a really great portion."

Trendon L. of Mamaroneck also positively compared the restaurant to its competition.

"Look, I like all of the 'bowl' places that we have in the area but Salsa Fresca is either the best out of all of them or at least tied for first," he wrote.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the restaurant's opening date.

