Longtime Town Supervisor In Northern Westchester To Step Down

Longtime Cortlandt Town Supervisor Linda Puglisi will be stepping away from office for the first time in three decades when her term expires at the end of 2021.

Puglisi announced this week that she will be leaving office at the end of her two-year term after serving 30 years, a tenure matched in Westchester only by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Before becoming Town Supervisor, Puglisi also served four years as a councilwoman in Cortlandt.

“I have always taken the trust that people have given to me when they elected me to be the leader of Cortlandt seriously, humbly and with great pride,” Puglisi said in a statement.

“Every single day I said to myself how can I make Cortlandt even better than it already is and how can I reach out to every neighborhood, organization, group and individual to make their lives better.”

Puglisi said that she wanted to make her announcement early, since local political parties will be preparing their list of candidates for the November 2021 election. Her retirement is effective as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The Supervisor vowed to have a smooth transition to whoever succeeds her at the helm of the town, “to achieve (her) original goal to do what’s right for this very special town."

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I make this announcement since I love Cortlandt and all of its wonderful people very much,” she said. “It has been an honor to be Cortlandt’s Supervisor for all of these years.

“2021 will make it 30 years and I was an elected Councilwoman first for one term. Therefore, for 34 years I have had the privilege of serving this great community.”

