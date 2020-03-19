COVID-19: 'We Face A Long Road Ahead - Stay Hopeful,' Obama Says, Sharing Inspiring Stories

Former President Barack Obama is urging Americans to stay hopeful amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to make sudden, drastic shifts to our way of life to keep ourselves and our communities healthy and safe," Obama said in a statement. "But even in this uncertain time, we can still find reasons for hope.

"People from every corner of the globe are carrying out selfless acts in times of need. While staying safe, they’re discovering creative, wholehearted ways to look out for others.

"And they’re demonstrating a value that guides this (Obama) foundation and its work — that when ordinary people step up to support their communities, they make our world better."

"While we all face a long road ahead, and must continue to do our part to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission, I hope this collection of stories inspires you as it did me . I am never surprised by the power of our community to come together.

"And if you’re able to, consider donating to some of the organizations focused on helping those hardest hit by this crisis.

"Stay healthy, stay hopeful."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.