COVID-19: Town Supervisor Calls For Curbside Pickup Of Prescriptions In Westchester

In an effort to continue "flattening the curve" during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a town supervisor in Westchester County is working to encourage pharmacies to offer curbside pickup.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the idea was recommended to him by a committee of local doctors.

The idea is for pharmacies to offer curbside pickup for customers.

"I enthusiastically support the recommendation," Feiner said.

Feiner said the plan is similar to how customers order currently when they pick up at the store, by either ordering online or by calling the store.

The customers would pay in advance by credit or debit card, and then pharmacy employees, of course, wearing a surgical face mask if possible, and using hand sanitizer or wipes before and between direct contacts with the public, would deliver the medicine to the curb.

To help kick off the idea, Feiner is asking residents to contact him by email at pfeiner@greenburghny.com with the name and address of their pharmacies so they could be contacted about the concept.

Any order of prescription drugs would be subject to the customer providing the doctor’s prescription, as well as all laws, regulations, and directives governing prescription drugs and the dispensing of prescription drugs, Feiner said.

"The more people who reach out to their local pharmacist the better the chances are that they will offer their customers this important service," Feiner said. "This initiative, if implemented, will help us save lives. It would be great if supermarkets would also consider curbside pickup options."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.