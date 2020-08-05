COVID-19: Mayor In Westchester City Hit Hardest By Virus Tests Positive

The mayor of the Westchester city hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in terms of the number of cases has tested positive for the antibodies that indicate he likely contracted the virus and self-resolved without needing to be hospitalized.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, who previously tested negative for the virus, tested positive for the antibodies linked to COVID-19, he announced this week, though he was asymptomatic.

The mayor said that plans to donate plasma that could help sick COVID-19 patients recover, though it has been unclear how effective antibody plasma treatments are.

Yonkers has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 6,406 confirmed positive cases as of Friday, May 8, according to the Westchester Department of Health.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said there were 200 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county overnight, bringing the total to 30,905, though active cases are down to 4,272. Since the outbreak began, 26,633 patients have been treated and discharged from Westchester hospitals.

