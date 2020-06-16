Woman With Suspended License Had BAC Twice Limit In Westchester Stop, Police Say

A Long Island woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit.

New York State Police stopped Natalia J. Dominguez, 21, of Brentwood, on 1-95 for vehicle and traffic violations around 7:50 p.m., Friday, June 12, in the city of New Rochelle, said Trooper Tara L. McCormick said.

During the stop, troopers found that Dominguez had a suspended license was allegedly intoxicated, McCormick said.

Dominguez was arrested and transported to headquarters in New Rochelle where her blood alcohol content was determined to be .18 percent, said McCormick.

She was charged with aggravated DWI and aggravated driving without a license.Unlicensed Operation 1st degree; a Class E Felony.

Dominguez was released to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of New Rochelle Court on Friday, July 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.