Woman Accused Of Stealing Check From Northern Westchester Residence, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 39-year-old Northern Westchester woman turned herself in months after allegedly depositing someone else's check into her own bank account, police said.

Angies Rodriguez, of Peekskill, was charged with the misdemeanor of petit larceny on Friday, Sept. 4 after arriving at the Yorktown Police Department at approximately 1:30 p.m.

She was released on her own recognizance. 

The check had reportedly been reported stolen from a residence in Yorktown on Saturday, March 21.

