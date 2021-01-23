Westchester Woman Accused Of Stealing $5K Worth Of Items From Macy's

A 60-year-old Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 in items from an area Macy's.

Yolanda Emery, of Yonkers, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 18, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Macy's store at 700 Lee Blvd., in Yorktown, said the Yorktown Police.

According to police, officers responded to the store on a complaint that an unknown woman had stolen $5,000 worth of merchandise.

Following an investigation, Emery was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued, police said.

On Jan. 18, Yorktown Police were notified by the Westchester County Police they had Emery in custody while investigating an unrelated incident.

The Westchester County Police transported Emery to Yorktown where she was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

Emery was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail until her next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

