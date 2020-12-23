Westchester Man Nabbed With Stolen Items After Seen Looking Into Vehicle Windows, Police Say

A Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles in the area and stealing items.
Kevin Fondjo Kenmeugne, 23, of New Rochelle, was arrested by Greenburgh Police around 4 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 after police were alerted to a man looking into the windows of cars in driveways in the Poet's Corner area in Hartsdale.
According to Greenburgh Police Capt. Mike D'Alessio, officers responded to the area and located a man fitting the description given by the called and was stopped at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Moore Street.
After a brief investigation by patrol units, Kenmeugne was arrested, D'Alessio said.
A further investigation revealed multiple vehicles in the area were broken into and property was removed. Multiple stolen items were recovered by the Greenburgh Police from Kenmeugne, police said.
A previously stolen Toyota Highlander from the Edgemont area of Greenburgh was also recovered near the scene which is related to this incident.
He was charged with:
- Three counts of criminal possession of stolen property
- Five counts of criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree
He issued was a desk appearance ticket and released.
