Breaking News: IDs Released For Four Teens, 36-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Westchester Crash
Westchester Man Nabbed With Stolen Items After Seen Looking Into Vehicle Windows, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Greenburgh Police arrested a New Rochelle man for allegedly stealing items out of parked vehicles.
A Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles in the area and stealing items.

Kevin Fondjo Kenmeugne, 23, of New Rochelle, was arrested by Greenburgh Police around 4 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 after police were alerted to a man looking into the windows of cars in driveways in the Poet's Corner area in Hartsdale.

According to Greenburgh Police Capt. Mike D'Alessio, officers responded to the area and located a man fitting the description given by the called and was stopped at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Moore Street. 

After a brief investigation by patrol units, Kenmeugne was arrested, D'Alessio said. 

A further investigation revealed multiple vehicles in the area were broken into and property was removed. Multiple stolen items were recovered by the Greenburgh Police from Kenmeugne, police said.

A previously stolen Toyota Highlander from the Edgemont area of Greenburgh was also recovered near the scene which is related to this incident.

He was charged with:

  • Three counts of criminal possession of stolen property
  • Five counts of criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree

 He issued was a desk appearance ticket and released.

