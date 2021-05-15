Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NY Sees Gas-Price Rise, But No Shortages After Pipeline Cyberattack
Police & Fire

Westchester Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested by New York State Police on I-95 in Mamaroneck.
A man was arrested by New York State Police on I-95 in Mamaroneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An allegedly drunk driver was arrested by New York State Police with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit in Westchester.

Troopers on patrol at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 10 on I-95 in Mamaroneck stopped village resident David E. Alfaro Guerra, 33, after he committed multiple traffic violations.

During the subsequent traffic stop, police said that it was determined that Guerra was under the influence, and he was taken into custody. 

At State Police Headquarters in New Rochelle, it was determined that Guerra’s blood alcohol content was .18 percent, and he was arrested for alleged drunk driving, according to police.

Guerra was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and released to a sober third party. He is scheduled to appear back in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, June 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.