Westchester Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver was arrested by New York State Police with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit in Westchester.

Troopers on patrol at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 10 on I-95 in Mamaroneck stopped village resident David E. Alfaro Guerra, 33, after he committed multiple traffic violations.

During the subsequent traffic stop, police said that it was determined that Guerra was under the influence, and he was taken into custody.

At State Police Headquarters in New Rochelle, it was determined that Guerra’s blood alcohol content was .18 percent, and he was arrested for alleged drunk driving, according to police.

Guerra was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and released to a sober third party. He is scheduled to appear back in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, June 3.

