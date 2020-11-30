Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Westchester Man Causes Crash While Driving Under Influence In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man was arrested for allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash while driving under the influence.

Fairfield County police arrested a man following a three-vehicle crash which he allegedly caused.

Paul Fagan, 50, of Port Chester, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 27, by Greenwich Police following the three-vehicle crash on North Street, said the Greenwich Police.

According to officers, when police arrived on the scene and began speaking with Fagan they allegedly could smell alcohol on his breath.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, which he failed to perform to standard, police said. 

Fagan was charged with following too closely and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was released on a $250 bond.

