Westchester Man Busted Allegedly Attempting To Fill Fake Prescription In Fairfield County

A Westchester County man was busted attempting to fill a fake prescription at a pharmacy in Fairfield County.

Coleem Luther Field, 20, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 1, after allegedly attempting to fill a fake prescription at a central Greenwich pharmacy, said Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, a pharmacist in Greenwich contacted police when Fields attempted to fill a prescription he believed to be fake.

Plainclothes officers responded to the store and detained three people believed to be involved in passing fake prescriptions in order to obtain controlled substances, he added.

The pharmacist was able to identify and verify the fake prescription and recognized the criminal activity, police said.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of the fake prescription, and a bottle of prescription medicine that had been obtained at another pharmacy earlier in the day.

Field also had a fake driver's license.

He was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, criminal attempt at controlled possession, criminal attempt at obtaining a drug by fraud, conspiracy at attaining drug by fraud, forgery, identity theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on a $20,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.