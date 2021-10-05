Westchester Jewelry Store Robbed In Elaborate Heist, Police Say

Suspects in Westchester took pages out of a movie script to break into an area jewelry store as part of an elaborate heist, police said.

Officers from the Greenburgh Police Department responded to Tarrytown Jewelers on North Central Avenue in Hartsdale at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, where there was a reported burglary.

The investigation into the burglary found that suspects cut through the roof of the neighboring business, Noblesse Nail Salon, then proceeded to lower themselves into the building.

It is alleged that the suspects then made several openings in the wall of the nail salon to gain access to the jewelry store.

Police said that an undisclosed amount of jewelry was stolen during the burglary, and both buildings sustained substantial damage both inside and outside due to the break-in.

The investigation remains under investigation by the Detective Division of the Greenburgh Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary has been asked to contact detectives by calling (914) 989-1725.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.