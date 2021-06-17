Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Westchester County Police Officer Injured During Rear-End Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Westchester County Police officer was injured when his vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic stop in Scarsdale.
Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

A Westchester County police officer was injured when his police car was rear-ended by a vehicle while he was making a traffic stop with his emergency lights on. 

The crash took place around 1:49 a.m., Thursday, June 17, northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway just north of Mamaroneck Road in Scarsdale, said Kieran O'Leary of the Westchester County Police.

The officer and woman who was driving the other vehicle were taken by Scarsdale EMS to Westchester Medical Center as a precaution. 

Both were treated and released for minor injuries.

The driver was issued a summons for violating the so-called Move Over law, which requires motorists to slow down or move into the adjacent lane of travel when an emergency vehicle is stopped and has activated its emergency lights, O'Leary said. 

