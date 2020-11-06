Westchester County Man Wounded After More Than 23 Shots Fired

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old Westchester County man with a bullet wound in the hip in Dutchess County.

The incident took place around 11:37 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Dutchess County in the area of N. Clinton Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Officers responded to the area after receiving numerous calls reporting multiple shots fired in the area, according to Poughkeepsie PD Det. Lt. Matthew Clark.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old Yonkers resident, shot in the hip. He was transported to a local hospital, then transported to another hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Clark said.

Evidence, which included 23 shell casings, indicated that there were at least two shooters in different locations shooting at the victim.

"This evidence would indicate that this was not a random act of violence," Clark said. "At this time there is no definitive evidence linking this shooting to the last shooting or the other shootings which have occurred so far this year."

Anyone with information on this shooting or any other shooting or murder should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

