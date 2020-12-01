Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester County Man Nabbed For Crime Eight Years Later In Fairfield County

A man was nabbed by police for a crime he committed eight years earlier in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

An out of area man wanted on a warrant for breach of peace was arrested in Fairfield County eight years after he committed the crime.

Westchester County resident Marcus Ephraim, 30, of Port Chester, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 29 by Stamford Police and transferred on the warrant to Greenwich Police for an incident that took place in March 2012 when Ephraim was 22-years-old, said the Greenwich Police.

According to police, Ephraim engaged in a verbal altercation with another person and had to restrained by a friend. He then began to thrash about and damaged a storefront window.

Ephraim was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief. 

He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in January 2021.

