Uber Rider From Westchester Becomes Violent With Driver, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Christopher Doherty
Christopher Doherty Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

An area man was arrested after forcing an Uber driver to take him to New York when he allegedly became physically violent in Fairfield County.

Westchester resident, Christopher Doherty, age 57, of Larchmont, turned himself in to police on Thursday, Aug. 12, for the incident which took place on Friday, July 30 in Darien, authorities said.

The complainant, a driver for Uber, reported that he had responded to a Darien address earlier in the evening to pick up a fare, according to police.

A man, later identified as Doherty, had gotten into the vehicle, said Darien PD Sgt. James Palmieri.

While driving Doherty, the victim determined that he had not been the person who requested the service and turned around to drive Doherty back, Palmieri said.

At this point, Doherty became physically aggressive towards the victim and began to use racial slurs and make threats of bodily harm, Palmieri said.

Out of fear, the victim drove Doherty to his requested destination in New York. 

Attempts to contact Doherty that evening and over the next few days were unsuccessful, police said.

On Monday, Aug. 9 an arrest warrant for Doherty was sought and granted. 

Following his arrest, Doherty was charged with intimidation due to bias and robbery. 

Doherty was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, Aug. 23.

