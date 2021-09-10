Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Now Seeing All Red, With All 62 Counties At High Risk For Spread
Police & Fire

Two Seriously Injured In Northern Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two people were trapped in an SUV during a three-vehicle crash on the Taconic Parkway.
Two people were trapped in an SUV during a three-vehicle crash on the Taconic Parkway. Photo Credit: Yorktown Heights Fire Department

Two people were seriously injured during a three-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, on the Taconic Parkway in Yorktown in the area of the AMVET’s Bridge in Yorktown.

According to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found two people trapped in a vehicle.

As they worked to rescue the injured, the entire roadway was shut down northbound.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and completed a "sidewall removal" to extricate the trapped occupants, the department said.

Another view of the vehicle.

Yorktown Heights Fire Department

All patients were transported to a local trauma center for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

For more photos visit the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.