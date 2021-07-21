Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Two Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Northern Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
At least two people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 100. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
One of the vehicles involved. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department

Two people were seriously injured during a multiple-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester that shut down Route 100. 

The crash took place around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, on Route 100 in Twin Knolls in Somers.

Somers Fire/EMS responded to the crash and found a four-vehicle crash with numerous patients and heavy damage to two of the vehicles, the department said.

Two serious patients were found in one car that required extrication. 

Upon the arrival of Rescue 20 Somers, members quickly began working on the extrication and had it completed in short order. 

All of the patients were transported to a local trauma center and all units cleared the scene after approximately an hour, the department said. 

Mutual aid ambulances were requested to the scene to help with transporting patients. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.