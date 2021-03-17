Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: View List Of CVS Hudson Valley Vaccination Sites
Police & Fire

Two Nabbed For Drag Racing After Crashing While Fleeing From Cops In Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men were arrested for illegal street racing after crashing their vehicles.
Two men were arrested for illegal street racing after crashing their vehicles. Photo Credit: Greenburgh Police Department

Two street racers were nabbed by police after their vehicles became disabled from a crash as they fled from police in Westchester.

The incident took place on Monday, March 15, when the Greenburgh Police Department officers the two vehicles were initially spotted drag racing on North Central Park Avenue headed southbound, said Lt. Kobie Powell.

 After an unsuccessful attempt to safely catch up with the vehicles, the initial pursuit was terminated, Powell said.

Shortly after, both vehicles and their drivers were located after both vehicles became inoperable due to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South Central Park Avenue and Underhill Road. 

Both vehicles were impounded. The drivers, identified as Obed Pozuelos, 24, and York roman, 24, both New York City, were both charged with multiple traffic infractions and illegal speed contests. 

They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Greenburgh Town Court on Tuesday, March 30. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.