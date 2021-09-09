Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Now Seeing All Red, With All 62 Counties At High Risk For Spread
Police & Fire

Two Charged With Prostitution After Bust At Spa In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A prostitution ring was busted at Green Rivage Spa on Main Street in New Rochelle.
A prostitution ring was busted at Green Rivage Spa on Main Street in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two women are facing charges for prostitution after a police raid at a spa in Westchester.

The New Rochelle Police Department concluded an investigation into prostitution at the Green Rivage Spa on Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 8, leading to the arrest of two women.

Yung Ling Xu, age 41, of Queens, and Sun Mi Hong, age 69, of Brooklyn, were both arrested and charged with prostitution and practicing a massage without a license.

No arraignment date for the pair has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.