Two Charged With Prostitution After Bust At Spa In Westchester

Two women are facing charges for prostitution after a police raid at a spa in Westchester.

The New Rochelle Police Department concluded an investigation into prostitution at the Green Rivage Spa on Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 8, leading to the arrest of two women.

Yung Ling Xu, age 41, of Queens, and Sun Mi Hong, age 69, of Brooklyn, were both arrested and charged with prostitution and practicing a massage without a license.

No arraignment date for the pair has been announced.

