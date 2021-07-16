Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out In Area Home

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Heavy fire found upon arrival Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
Firefighters stretch hose lines to begin an exterior attack Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
Firefighters extinguish exterior parts of the fire Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
FF Johnson & Eaton extinguish flames Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
FF Johnson & Eaton continue to extinguish flames Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
Firefighters knocking down bulk of exterior fire Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
Multiple firefighters knock down flames in garage Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
Mahopac firefighters vent roof Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
Remains of the vehicle located next to structure Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
Condition of home once fire was knocked down Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department

A home suffered extensive damage after a three-alarm fire broke out in the area, officials announced.

First responders in Putnam County were called to a home in Mahopac Falls on Geymer Drive at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, when the massive blaze was reported that broke out in an area residence.

While responding, fire officials said they were able to observe heavy smoke coming from the home, prompting a second alarm to be sounded upon arrival at the scene minutes later. 

Officials said that the fire engulfed the home and a car in the driveway, while a third alarm was later sounded.

While crews were battling the blaze, first responders temporarily closed nearby streets in the area to traffic, which were reopened within an hour of the fire breaking out.

One firefighter and one civilian refused medical attention at the scene. The home suffered significant heat and smoke damage throughout and was determined to be uninhabitable

No injuries were initially reported. It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation by the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team. 

