Teen Rushed To Westchester Medical Center Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle, Police Say

A Hudson Valley teen was killed after he stepped in front of a vehicle on a busy roadway.
Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley teenager was struck and killed when he stepped onto the roadway in front of a vehicle, according to authorities.

The incident took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday, August 10, on Forest Road in Kiryas Joel, New York State Trooper Steven Nevel said. 

An initial investigation indicates, Michael Gestetner, age 18, of Brooklyn, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Forest Road when Aaron Freeman, age 16, of Monroe, abruptly entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle, Nevel said.

 Freeman was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center and was ultimately pronounced dead.

This investigation remains ongoing. 

