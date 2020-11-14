Teen Accused Of Stealing $1K Worth Of Items From Dick's Sporting Goods In Northern Westchester

A Northern Westchester teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in goods from an area sporting goods store.

Yorktown Police arrested a 17-year-old Cortlandt Manor teen after responding to a report of past larceny at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown, said the Yorktown Police.

An investigation found the teen allegedly made six fraudulent returns while employed at Dick's, depriving the store of a total of $1,57.22, the police said.

The teen was contacted on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and he voluntarily turned himself in to the police.

He was charged with grand larceny and released on his own recognizance.

The teen is scheduled to appear in youth court on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.