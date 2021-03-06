Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Westchester Shooting

A suspect has been nabbed in a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Westchester.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, March 5, police officers responded to 157 Warburton Ave. in Yonkers on a report of a shooting incident.

Upon arrival officers located a male victim in the first-floor hallway down on the floor in a lifeless state with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the Yonkers Police Department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers cordoned off the area and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Officers at the scene quickly identified a person of interest who fled the location in a white BMW sedan.

The suspect’s information was broadcast city-wide and to neighboring jurisdictions.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to Warburton Avenue to process the scene, speaking with subjects and witnesses, canvassing for surveillance video, and recovering forensic and ballistic evidence.

An investigation determined that the victim was visiting a female acquaintance in the first-floor apartment when the male suspect came to the apartment door, said police.

A confrontation ensued between the two men which ultimately escalated to deadly violence when it is alleged that the male suspect produced a 9mm handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him several times in the body and at least once in the head, according to police.

The victim collapsed at the scene and the suspect fled, said police.

Detectives determined that the incident was domestic in nature, as both the victim and suspect were involved in current and past relationships with the female, both with children-in-common, according to police.

Within an hour of the incident, Mount Vernon Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the City of Mount Vernon, several blocks away from his residence in the Bronx, said police.

Yonkers Police unmarked Pattern Crimes units conducted a surveillance of the area, and shortly thereafter the suspect was observed attempting to leave in his vehicle.

Officers initiated a felony car-stop, during which time the suspect vehicle struck an unmarked Yonkers Police vehicle in an apparent failed attempt to flee before he was taken into custody without further incident. There were no reported injuries to any parties.

The suspect is identified as Alexis D. Rose, a 35-year-old resident of Hill Avenue in the Bronx.

He was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, a Class A-I violent felony. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, March 6.

The victim is identified as Shaun D. Hutchinson, a 41-year-old resident of Easton, Pennsylvania.

“There is no more heinous an act than the murder of a human being," Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller said. "Multiple lives are destroyed in the aftermath and in this case a child is left without a father.

"It is our charge that we deliver those who perpetrate the ultimate violence into the Criminal Justice System where they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and bring justice for the victim’s family.

"I applaud the outstanding efforts of our police officers, detectives, and law enforcement partners for effecting this arrest in short order and removing a dangerous person from our communities.”

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

